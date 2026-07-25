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Previous
Photo 1035
Flowering Cherries, Tye Park
Photographed during my visit to the park a couple of days ago.
Posting this late on the 26th. Sorry no time for commenting tonight, hope to catch up again in the next day or two.
'On This Day' (from my previous 365 entries)
2018: Pastoral Landscape
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2018-07-25
2020: No photo posted
2025: Stacked
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-07-25
25th July 2026
25th Jul 26
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Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
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flowers
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pink
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panasonic-g9
Renee Salamon
ace
Wow, fab splash of pink
July 26th, 2026
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