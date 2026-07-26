These caught my eye when we called in to Mitre10 today (hardware shop / garden centre). Photographed with my phone.
We are still looking at options for raised garden beds. I think we have decided to go with timber, and have them sorted in time for spring planting.
Another of our neighbours has moved out over the last few days, having bought a larger house and section in another suburb. We will miss seeing the two young boys riding their bikes up and down the cul-de-sac, with accompanying sound effects!