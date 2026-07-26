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Cyclamen by chikadnz
Photo 1036

Cyclamen

These caught my eye when we called in to Mitre10 today (hardware shop / garden centre). Photographed with my phone.

We are still looking at options for raised garden beds. I think we have decided to go with timber, and have them sorted in time for spring planting.

Another of our neighbours has moved out over the last few days, having bought a larger house and section in another suburb. We will miss seeing the two young boys riding their bikes up and down the cul-de-sac, with accompanying sound effects!

Sunrise: 7.20am
Sunset: 5.24pm (NZST)

'On This Day' (from my previous 365 entries)
2018: Four Square Reflection https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2018-07-26
2020: No photo posted
2025: Lunch https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-07-26
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
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Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Lovely shot.
July 27th, 2026  
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