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Pink Camellia, Greenwood Park by chikadnz
Photo 1037

Pink Camellia, Greenwood Park

There were plenty of bees enjoying this camellia today. Photographed after visiting a friend at her retirement village.

'On This Day' (from my previous 365 entries)
2018: Karapiro Trees https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2018-07-27
2025: Caution https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-07-27
27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
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Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Great capture.
July 28th, 2026  
narayani ace
Fabulous bee capture and perspective
July 28th, 2026  
Mags ace
How beautiful!
July 28th, 2026  
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