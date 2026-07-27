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Previous
Photo 1037
Pink Camellia, Greenwood Park
There were plenty of bees enjoying this camellia today. Photographed after visiting a friend at her retirement village.
'On This Day' (from my previous 365 entries)
2018: Karapiro Trees
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2018-07-27
2025: Caution
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-07-27
27th July 2026
27th Jul 26
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Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
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John Falconer
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Great capture.
July 28th, 2026
narayani
ace
Fabulous bee capture and perspective
July 28th, 2026
Mags
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How beautiful!
July 28th, 2026
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