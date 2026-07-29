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Photo 1039
Sunrise Clouds
This morning's sunrise photographed from our yard. We have had several clear sky winter sunrises recently but I like the extra interest clouds give.
John has come down with a nasty cold this week, so we've cancelled a few commitments until he's feeling better.
'On This Day' (from my previous 365 entries)
2018: Cherry Blossom
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2018-07-29
2025: Black and Green
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-07-29
29th July 2026
29th Jul 26
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Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
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panasonic-g9
narayani
ace
Unusual colours!
July 30th, 2026
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