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Primula, Greenwood Park by chikadnz
Photo 1041

Primula, Greenwood Park

Photographed a few days ago after visiting a friend at her retirement village. I think I have identified the flower correctly.

Apologies, posting late in the day and no time for commenting tonight!

'On This Day' (from my previous 365 entries)
2018: Railway Bridge Barnacles https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2018-07-31
2025: Apata Rail Bridge https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-07-31
31st July 2026 31st Jul 26

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
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Mags ace
Beautiful pink shades.
August 1st, 2026  
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