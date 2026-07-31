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Previous
Photo 1041
Primula, Greenwood Park
Photographed a few days ago after visiting a friend at her retirement village. I think I have identified the flower correctly.
Apologies, posting late in the day and no time for commenting tonight!
'On This Day' (from my previous 365 entries)
2018: Railway Bridge Barnacles
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2018-07-31
2025: Apata Rail Bridge
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-07-31
31st July 2026
31st Jul 26
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Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
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flower
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panasonic-g9
Mags
ace
Beautiful pink shades.
August 1st, 2026
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