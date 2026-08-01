Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1042
Lines
We paid another visit to the Mitre10 hardware store today with wood on our mind. We hope to have the raw materials for raised garden beds in the near future.
Photographed with my phone, edited in DXO Photolab.
I wanted to participate in the August words and Abstract August challenges, but I'm not off to a good start due to time constraints and lack of inspiration. At least this one will do for 'Lines'.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/52593/**august-words**
'On This Day' (from my previous 365 entries)
2018: Cafe Shadows
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2018-08-02
2025: Chrysanthemums
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-08-01
1st August 2026
1st Aug 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
1627
photos
69
followers
86
following
285% complete
View this month »
1035
1036
1037
1038
1039
1040
1041
1042
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lines
,
monochrome
,
galaxy-a15
,
august26words
Mags
ace
Superb POV!
August 2nd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close