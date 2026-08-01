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Lines by chikadnz
Photo 1042

Lines

We paid another visit to the Mitre10 hardware store today with wood on our mind. We hope to have the raw materials for raised garden beds in the near future.

Photographed with my phone, edited in DXO Photolab.

I wanted to participate in the August words and Abstract August challenges, but I'm not off to a good start due to time constraints and lack of inspiration. At least this one will do for 'Lines'.

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/52593/**august-words**

'On This Day' (from my previous 365 entries)
2018: Cafe Shadows https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2018-08-02
2025: Chrysanthemums https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-08-01
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
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Mags ace
Superb POV!
August 2nd, 2026  
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