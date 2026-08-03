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Magnolia, Yatton Park by chikadnz
Photo 1044

Magnolia, Yatton Park

A pale pink Star Magnolia (Magnolia stellata) flowering in the park near Mum's place today. I called in here to take a few photos after transporting Mum to a routine medical appointment this afternoon.

'On This Day' (from my previous 365 entries)
2018: Marina & Clouds https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2018-08-03
2025: New Growth https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-08-03
3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
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narayani ace
Beautiful! I’ve not seen this magnolia before.
August 4th, 2026  
Oli Lindenskov
So lovely😊
August 4th, 2026  
John Falconer ace
The magnolias are out!
August 4th, 2026  
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