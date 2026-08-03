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Previous
Photo 1044
Magnolia, Yatton Park
A pale pink Star Magnolia (Magnolia stellata) flowering in the park near Mum's place today. I called in here to take a few photos after transporting Mum to a routine medical appointment this afternoon.
'On This Day' (from my previous 365 entries)
2018: Marina & Clouds
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2018-08-03
2025: New Growth
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-08-03
3rd August 2026
3rd Aug 26
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Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
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panasonic-g9
narayani
ace
Beautiful! I’ve not seen this magnolia before.
August 4th, 2026
Oli Lindenskov
So lovely😊
August 4th, 2026
John Falconer
ace
The magnolias are out!
August 4th, 2026
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