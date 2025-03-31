Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
5 / 365
Skateboarder
Another of my more successful attempts at panning, at the skate park today (31st March).
For the current Sports Action challenge; photographed with the Panasonic G9.
My main photo for the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-03-31
31st March 2025
31st Mar 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
936
photos
40
followers
77
following
1% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
Latest from all albums
560
561
562
563
564
565
566
567
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Extras 2
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
action
,
sports
,
monochrome
,
panning
,
skateboarder
,
icm
,
sports action
,
panasonic-g9
,
sportsaction28
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close