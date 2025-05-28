Sign up
Previous
6 / 365
Industrial Backyard
This building, with its garden full of weeds, is close to a truck stop where we often get diesel for the motorhome. It catches my eye nearly every time we're there, so today I photographed it.
For the current Eye of the Beholder challenge.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50783/eye-of-the-beholder-166
My main photo of the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-05-28
I've posted another extra here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/extras/2025-05-28
28th May 2025
28th May 25
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
1007
photos
41
followers
78
following
