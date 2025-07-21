Previous
Winter Tree, Sydenham Park by chikadnz
7 / 365

Winter Tree, Sydenham Park

It was a beautiful sunny winter's day today. After a doctors appointment and collecting medication from the chemist, I went for a brief walk in the park across the road.

Photographed with my phone.

My main photo for the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-07-21
21st July 2025 21st Jul 25

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
