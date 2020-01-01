Previous
Walkway Graffiti by chikadnz
83 / 365

Walkway Graffiti

@nzkites and I were out this morning to find our first geocache of the year. On the way I photographed this colourful walkway. The swirling colours reminded me of paua.

1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

chikadnz

@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand.
