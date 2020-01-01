Sign up
Walkway Graffiti
@nzkites
and I were out this morning to find our first geocache of the year. On the way I photographed this colourful walkway. The swirling colours reminded me of paua.
My main photo for the day is posted here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2020-01-01
1st January 2020
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
