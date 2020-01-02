Previous
We helped a family member by taking a trailer-load of rubbish to the dump (refuse station) today... the trailer was stacked high with items past their use-by date.
2nd January 2020 2nd Jan 20

chikadnz

Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand.
