Welcome 'Home'

On our arrival back in our home area, at the place we will be staying while in 'lockdown' for at least the next four weeks, I was greeted by this lovely sky. It gave a feeling of hope on what had been a difficult day.
We're currently living in our motorhome with 'no fixed abode' so we're very grateful to have been offered a place to park for the duration of the lockdown. It was only afterwards we realised that camping areas usually open to those living on the road full-time, were all being closed down to limit spread of the Covid-19 virus.