Blue by chikadnz
94 / 365

Blue

This was the view through our motorhome skylight today after rain yesterday. Today we have blue skies and sunshine!

My main photo for the day is here: https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2020-03-28
28th March 2020 28th Mar 20

chikadnz

ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
