Previous
Next
Street Art, Tauranga by chikadnz
154 / 365

Street Art, Tauranga

Photographed on a walk around the block, while waiting for the washing to finish at the laundromat.

For the street art challenge.

My main photo of the day is here: 'Todays Weather Forecast'
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-01-16
16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

chikadnz

ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
43% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact