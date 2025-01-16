Sign up
154 / 365
Street Art, Tauranga
Photographed on a walk around the block, while waiting for the washing to finish at the laundromat.
For the street art challenge.
My main photo of the day is here: 'Todays Weather Forecast'
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-01-16
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
chikadnz
ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
791
photos
36
followers
72
following
Tags
urban
,
street-art-20
,
galaxy a15
