Art in the Park by chikadnz
154 / 365

Art in the Park

Symmetry of design in Maramatanga Park.

I posted another image from the same building for my pic of the day here: "Meterbox Mural"
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-01-19

For the 52 Week challenge, Week 3 (Symmetry).
19th January 2025

chikadnz

@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
