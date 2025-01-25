Previous
Street Art, Mt Maunganui by chikadnz
Street Art, Mt Maunganui

Photographed while we were parked near the port this week. There are several interesting wall murals in this area. I had to poke the phone through a wire netting fence to capture this one!

For the street art challenge.

My main photo for the day is here: 'Faded Roses'
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-01-25
25th January 2025

chikadnz

ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
Casablanca ace
Fantastic array of cheerful colours
January 31st, 2025  
