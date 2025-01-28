Sign up
Previous
156 / 365
Rural Sunset
Photographed from the driveway where we have been staying for a few days, in the hills north of Tauranga.
My main image for the day is here: "Curious"
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-01-28
28th January 2025
28th Jan 25
chikadnz
ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
787
photos
36
followers
72
following
42% complete
149
150
151
152
153
154
155
156
486
487
488
489
490
491
156
492
Tags
sunset
,
rural
,
new zealand
,
galaxy a15
