Previous
AlbumCover_01 by chikadnz
161 / 365

AlbumCover_01

I was intrigued by this challenge and decided to give it a go, in fact two or three goes!

I chose from a random article.

Band / artist: Calamia flavirufa, a moth found in Southern Africa.

Album: Ask no other blessedness
"Blessed is he who has found his work; let him ask no other blessedness." Thomas Carlyle (1795-1881)

The photo is one I took at Maramatanga Park on 18th January this year.

I used Paint for the text. Thanks to those who answered my recent question on the discussion forum!
7th February 2025 7th Feb 25

chikadnz

ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
44% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Well done. I have tried this a couple of times. Can be quite difficult to think of something on the random prompts.
February 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact