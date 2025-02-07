AlbumCover_01

I was intrigued by this challenge and decided to give it a go, in fact two or three goes!



I chose from a random article.



Band / artist: Calamia flavirufa, a moth found in Southern Africa.



Album: Ask no other blessedness

"Blessed is he who has found his work; let him ask no other blessedness." Thomas Carlyle (1795-1881)



The photo is one I took at Maramatanga Park on 18th January this year.



I used Paint for the text. Thanks to those who answered my recent question on the discussion forum!