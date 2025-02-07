Sign up
Previous
161 / 365
AlbumCover_01
I was intrigued by this challenge and decided to give it a go, in fact two or three goes!
I chose from a random article.
Band / artist: Calamia flavirufa, a moth found in Southern Africa.
Album: Ask no other blessedness
"Blessed is he who has found his work; let him ask no other blessedness." Thomas Carlyle (1795-1881)
The photo is one I took at Maramatanga Park on 18th January this year.
I used Paint for the text. Thanks to those who answered my recent question on the discussion forum!
7th February 2025
7th Feb 25
chikadnz
ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
810
photos
39
followers
74
following
44% complete
154
155
156
157
158
159
160
161
140
500
501
141
161
502
142
143
Tags
albumcoverchallenge159
Casablanca
ace
Well done. I have tried this a couple of times. Can be quite difficult to think of something on the random prompts.
February 8th, 2025
