AlbumCover_02

For the Album Cover Challenge #159.See here for details:I was intrigued by this challenge and decided to give it a go. This was my second attempt.I chose from a random article.Band / artist: Heaven and Hell: My Life in the Eagles (1974-2001), an autobiography written by former Eagles guitarist Don Felder. Hope it's ok that I have shortened the title!Album: All Over the HouseFrom the quote "Her own mother lived the latter years of her life in the horrible suspicion that electricity was dripping invisibly all over the house." James Thurber (1894-1961) from My Life and Hard Times (1933).I photographed the window yesterday, and again used the Paint programme for the text.