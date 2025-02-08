Previous
AlbumCover_02 by chikadnz
162 / 365

AlbumCover_02

For the Album Cover Challenge #159.
See here for details:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50203/album-cover-challenge-159

I was intrigued by this challenge and decided to give it a go. This was my second attempt.

I chose from a random article.

Band / artist: Heaven and Hell: My Life in the Eagles (1974-2001), an autobiography written by former Eagles guitarist Don Felder. Hope it's ok that I have shortened the title!

Album: All Over the House
From the quote "Her own mother lived the latter years of her life in the horrible suspicion that electricity was dripping invisibly all over the house." James Thurber (1894-1961) from My Life and Hard Times (1933).

I photographed the window yesterday, and again used the Paint programme for the text.
8th February 2025 8th Feb 25

chikadnz

Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
