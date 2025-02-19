Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
163 / 365
Kawakawa
Commonly known by it's Maori name kawakawa, this small tree is a New Zealand native of the pepper family.
It's often seen with distinctive holes in the leaves, usually caused by kawakawa looper moth caterpillars.
Photographed at Cooney Reserve, Omokoroa, near Tauranga.
For the Mundane-Holes challenge.
19th February 2025
19th Feb 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Janice (chikadnz)
ace
@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
898
photos
42
followers
76
following
44% complete
View this month »
157
158
159
160
161
162
163
164
Latest from all albums
182
542
183
543
184
185
186
187
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
leaves
,
new zealand
,
galaxy a15
,
mundane-holes
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close