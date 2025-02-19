Previous
Kawakawa
Kawakawa

Commonly known by it's Maori name kawakawa, this small tree is a New Zealand native of the pepper family.

It's often seen with distinctive holes in the leaves, usually caused by kawakawa looper moth caterpillars.

Photographed at Cooney Reserve, Omokoroa, near Tauranga.

For the Mundane-Holes challenge.
19th February 2025

Janice (chikadnz)

chikadnz
I've been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me
