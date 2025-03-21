Previous
All the Blues by chikadnz
All the Blues

While in Hamilton for the hot air balloon festival, we also did some geocaching. I came across this mural in a park, not far from one of our 'finds'.

For the current Street Art challenge.
21st March 2025 21st Mar 25

Janice (chikadnz)

