Couple with Mural, Hamilton

Another interesting mural photographed in Hamilton when we were there for the hot air balloon festival. This one was near a supermarket. The couple were just getting out of their vehicle when I lined up the photo. I took a quick shot rather than wait for them to move, as we were running short on time. I didn't make eye contact with them, and didn't realise until later they were both eyeballing me!Unfortunately I haven't been able to find out anything about this mural, but it seems to have a steampunk feel among other things.For the current street art challenge.My main photo for the day is here: