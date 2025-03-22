Previous
Couple with Mural, Hamilton by chikadnz
166 / 365

Couple with Mural, Hamilton

Another interesting mural photographed in Hamilton when we were there for the hot air balloon festival. This one was near a supermarket. The couple were just getting out of their vehicle when I lined up the photo. I took a quick shot rather than wait for them to move, as we were running short on time. I didn't make eye contact with them, and didn't realise until later they were both eyeballing me!

Unfortunately I haven't been able to find out anything about this mural, but it seems to have a steampunk feel among other things.

For the current street art challenge.

My main photo for the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-03-22
22nd March 2025 22nd Mar 25

Janice (chikadnz)

ace
@chikadnz
