168 / 365
Hooks
Photographed during a hospital visit with my husband; another for the current Eye of the Beholder challenge.
25th March 2025
25th Mar 25
Janice (chikadnz)
Tags
b&w
,
monochrome
,
galaxy a15
,
eotb-164
