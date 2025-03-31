Previous
Fantails by chikadnz
Fantails

'Mural(s) by Millie'
On the side of a building at the sports ground, Papamoa, where we stayed for a couple of nights this week.

Fantails, otherwise known by their Maori name piwakawaka, are one of my favourite birds.

Also for the current Street Art challenge.
31st March 2025

Janice (chikadnz)

