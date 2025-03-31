Sign up
Previous
168 / 365
Fantails
'Mural(s) by Millie'
On the side of a building at the sports ground, Papamoa, where we stayed for a couple of nights this week.
Fantails, otherwise known by their Maori name piwakawaka, are one of my favourite birds.
Also for the current Street Art challenge.
31st March 2025
31st Mar 25
Janice (chikadnz)
ace
@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
