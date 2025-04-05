Previous
Munch Munch by chikadnz
170 / 365

Munch Munch

A few weeks ago we had a gardener come to tidy up Mum's section which had become overgrown. She had two tall swan plants which I had been checking regularly for monarch caterpillars, but had not seen any. I think there had been too many predators around (wasps, praying mantises, ants). We decided to pull out one of the plants but leave the other and see what happened.

Earlier this week I was pleased to see three good-sized caterpillars on the plant. I photographed this one feeding today. Hopefully they make it through to butterflies!

Photographed with my Panasonic G9, for the current Non-Domestic Animals Outside challenge.

My main photo of the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-04-05
5th April 2025 5th Apr 25

Janice (chikadnz)

ace
@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
46% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact