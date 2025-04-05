Munch Munch

A few weeks ago we had a gardener come to tidy up Mum's section which had become overgrown. She had two tall swan plants which I had been checking regularly for monarch caterpillars, but had not seen any. I think there had been too many predators around (wasps, praying mantises, ants). We decided to pull out one of the plants but leave the other and see what happened.Earlier this week I was pleased to see three good-sized caterpillars on the plant. I photographed this one feeding today. Hopefully they make it through to butterflies!Photographed with my Panasonic G9, for the current Non-Domestic Animals Outside challenge.My main photo of the day is here: