When checking the monarch caterpillars on Mum's swan plant today (April 12th) I was pleased to see one 'J' and one chrysalis. Unfortunately there was no sign of the third caterpillar. It may have survived, but just crawled off somewhere else to form a chrysalis.The 'J' is readying itself for the next (chrysalis) stage. The life cycle is an amazing process to watch!See my previous caterpillar photo here:My main photo for the day is here: