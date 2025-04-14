Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
174 / 365
Max Height
Photographed with my Panasonic G9 on a walk around downtown Mt Maunganui before heading to the beach this afternoon (13th April). I liked the contrasting angles here.
For the current Architecture challenge (theme - vertical).
My main photo for the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-04-13
And others:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/extras/2025-04-13
https://365project.org/chikadnz/extras/2025-04-15
14th April 2025
14th Apr 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
948
photos
40
followers
77
following
48% complete
View this month »
170
171
172
173
174
175
176
177
Latest from all albums
174
569
175
570
571
176
177
572
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture
,
panasonic-g9
,
architecture-13
Marj
ace
Love all the blue hues to this image.
April 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close