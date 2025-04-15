Previous
Oceanside by chikadnz
Oceanside

A view of the Oceanside Resort / Twin Towers, Mt Maunganui. Photographed with my Panasonic G9 on a walk around downtown before heading to the beach this afternoon (13th April).

For the current Architecture challenge (theme - vertical).

https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-04-13
https://365project.org/chikadnz/extras/2025-04-13
https://365project.org/chikadnz/extras/2025-04-14
15th April 2025

Photo Details

