171 / 365
Raindrop Abstract
A bad weather day (due to ex-tropical cyclone Tam); I was sitting in the car waiting for a rain shower to pass over before going into the supermarket. As I had my camera with me, what better to do than look for abstracts for the current challenge.
17th April 2025
17th Apr 25
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
