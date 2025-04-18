Previous
Abstract Holes by chikadnz
Abstract Holes

More patterns found in the lounge of the motorcamp we're staying in for the Easter weekend. Photographed with my phone, for the current abstract challenge.

An indoors day today due to the bad weather.

18th April 2025 18th Apr 25

Janice

@chikadnz
Photo Details

