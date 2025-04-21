Sign up
Previous
178 / 365
White-Faced Heron
We have seen several of these birds in the Waimapu Estuary and surrounding area. They don't seem to mind humans, as long as you don't get *too* close.
Photographed with my G9 camera today.
My main photo for the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-04-21
21st April 2025
21st Apr 25
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
