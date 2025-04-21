Previous
White-Faced Heron by chikadnz
178 / 365

White-Faced Heron

We have seen several of these birds in the Waimapu Estuary and surrounding area. They don't seem to mind humans, as long as you don't get *too* close.

Photographed with my G9 camera today.

21st April 2025 21st Apr 25

