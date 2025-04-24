Previous
Mosaic Family by chikadnz
179 / 365

Mosaic Family

One of the many interesting and quirky sculptures at Te Puna Quarry Park.

Photographed with my phone today, with the current Street Art challenge in mind.

24th April 2025 24th Apr 25

Janice

@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
Fascinating, I love it. My choir is called Mosaic!
April 30th, 2025  
Janice ace
@casablanca Thats a fun coincidence.
April 30th, 2025  
