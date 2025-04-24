Sign up
179 / 365
Mosaic Family
One of the many interesting and quirky sculptures at Te Puna Quarry Park.
Photographed with my phone today, with the current Street Art challenge in mind.
My main photo for the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-04-24
24th April 2025
24th Apr 25
2
0
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
957
photos
40
followers
78
following
49% complete
173
174
175
176
177
178
179
180
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
mosaic
,
street-art-22
,
galaxy-a15
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Fascinating, I love it. My choir is called Mosaic!
April 30th, 2025
Janice
ace
@casablanca
Thats a fun coincidence.
April 30th, 2025
