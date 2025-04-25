We've had ongoing issues with a fuse blowing in our motorhome - it affects the gas ignition for the fridge, cooktop and water heater. The loss of refrigeration was especially inconvenient; the others we could work around.While we've been staying at our friends' place in the Whakamarama hills outside Tauranga, Chris has been trouble-shooting the motorhome wiring for us.He's retired but keeps very busy on his lifestyle block and always seems to be helping out friends or neighbours.He tells us he didn't learn to read until he was in his twenties, but is a whiz at practical things including electical issues.This is a circuit tester he made to check our wiring.A record shot and also for the current (haha) Eye of the Beholder challenge.My main photo for the day is here: