180 / 365
Stream ICM
Photographed on a short walk in the Puketoki Reserve late this afternoon. It was quite dark under the trees, so perfect for some ICM. This area of still water leading into small rapids caught my eye.
Unfortunately a heavy shower came over before I could make it back to the car!
For the current ICM challenge.
28th April 2025
28th Apr 25
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
Tags
water
,
icm
,
icm-11
,
galaxy-a15
