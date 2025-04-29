Sign up
182 / 365
Overflow
This is the overflowing gutter on our friends' house today, as seen through the window of our motorhome.
Photographed with my G9 camera on 30th April.
My main photo for the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-04-30
29th April 2025
29th Apr 25
0
0
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
I've been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
Tags
b&w
,
rain
,
monochrome
,
panasonic-g9
