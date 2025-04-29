Previous
Overflow

This is the overflowing gutter on our friends' house today, as seen through the window of our motorhome.

Photographed with my G9 camera on 30th April.

My main photo for the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-04-30
29th April 2025 29th Apr 25

Janice

