A Thousand Petty Humiliations
A Thousand Petty Humiliations

Band / artist: Four Times of the Day (a series of four oil paintings by English artist William Hogarth, completed in 1736, which depict life in the streets of London and the interactions between rich and poor).

Album: A thousand petty humiliations and hardships
From the quote "It is not an ennobling experience. Poverty entails fear and stress and sometimes depression. It means a thousand petty humiliations and hardships."
J. K. Rowling, Harvard Commencement Address, 2008.

I've used two recent photos and two from the archives.

