For the Album Cover Challenge #161 which closes today!See here for details:Band / artist: Four Times of the Day (a series of four oil paintings by English artist William Hogarth, completed in 1736, which depict life in the streets of London and the interactions between rich and poor).Album: A thousand petty humiliations and hardshipsFrom the quote "It is not an ennobling experience. Poverty entails fear and stress and sometimes depression. It means a thousand petty humiliations and hardships."J. K. Rowling, Harvard Commencement Address, 2008.I've used two recent photos and two from the archives.