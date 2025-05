Spin

We called into Bunnings this evening to pick up some fake grass matting for our motorhome steps. I liked the colour contrast and had time for a quick attempt at ICM on my phone before the assistant came back to cut the piece we wanted (we chose the grey version so it's not very grass-like, but hopefully it will stop us tracking sand or real grass inside). Sand has been a big issue where we're parked near a lake this weekend.