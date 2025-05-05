Sign up
186 / 365
Spiral Shadows
Returning from a caching expedition, we called in to use the facilities at the Rotorua bike park.
The sun was shining through the decorative walls, resulting in these interesting shadows.
My main photo of the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-05-05
5th May 2025
5th May 25
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
Tags
b&w
,
shadows
,
patterns
,
monochrome
,
galaxy-a15
