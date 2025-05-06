Previous
Fallen by chikadnz
Fallen

While geocaching in the Redwood forest area of Rotorua, I stopped looking up at the trees and looked down at my feet instead.

Autumn is my favourite time of year.

Janice

Love the contrast of colors!
May 22nd, 2025  
