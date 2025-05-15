Previous
Head in the Clouds by chikadnz
188 / 365

Head in the Clouds

While the washing was in the laundromat this afternoon, I went for a photo walk around the nearby streets. This is an op-shop (second-hand shop) where my sister works. I liked the way the models and reflection interacted.

Photographed with my phone.

My main photo for the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-05-15
15th May 2025 15th May 25

