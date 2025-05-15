Sign up
Previous
188 / 365
Head in the Clouds
While the washing was in the laundromat this afternoon, I went for a photo walk around the nearby streets. This is an op-shop (second-hand shop) where my sister works. I liked the way the models and reflection interacted.
Photographed with my phone.
My main photo for the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-05-15
15th May 2025
15th May 25
