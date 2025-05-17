For the Album Cover Challenge #162See here for details of this fun challenge, closing on 1st June:Band / Artist: BabettaThe Babetta or Jawa Babetta was a series of mopeds built in Czechoslovakia; it had a 50cc two-stroke engine, a one or two-speed automatic transmission and reached 25-50kmh (15-30mph) depending on the model and year. (Wikipedia)The Album: "All The Other Ages You've Been".From the quote "The great thing about getting older is that you don't lose all the other ages you've been." Madeleine L'Engle (1918 - ) in New York Times, 1985Having just celebrated Mum's 90th today, I thought the quote was perfect!