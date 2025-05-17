Previous
All The Other Ages You've Been by chikadnz
189 / 365

All The Other Ages You've Been

For the Album Cover Challenge #162

See here for details of this fun challenge, closing on 1st June:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50706/time-for-a-new-album-cover-challenge!

Band / Artist: Babetta
The Babetta or Jawa Babetta was a series of mopeds built in Czechoslovakia; it had a 50cc two-stroke engine, a one or two-speed automatic transmission and reached 25-50kmh (15-30mph) depending on the model and year. (Wikipedia)

The Album: "All The Other Ages You've Been".
From the quote "The great thing about getting older is that you don't lose all the other ages you've been." Madeleine L'Engle (1918 - ) in New York Times, 1985

Having just celebrated Mum's 90th today, I thought the quote was perfect!
17th May 2025 17th May 25

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
51% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joyce Ann 🐶 ace
This is fantastic!! Happy birthday to your Mum! 🥳
May 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact