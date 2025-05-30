Previous
No Mow May - Wild Pansies by chikadnz
191 / 365

No Mow May - Wild Pansies

We have a vehicle parked on Mum's front lawn and need to move it soon so the lawn can be mowed. When checking on it today, I discovered this wee pansy growing in it's shadow. A perfect subject for 'No Mow May'.

My main photo of the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-05-30
30th May 2025 30th May 25

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
Janice
