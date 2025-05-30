Sign up
191 / 365
No Mow May - Wild Pansies
We have a vehicle parked on Mum's front lawn and need to move it soon so the lawn can be mowed. When checking on it today, I discovered this wee pansy growing in it's shadow. A perfect subject for 'No Mow May'.
My main photo of the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-05-30
30th May 2025
30th May 25
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
Tags
flowers
,
galaxy-a15
,
nomowmay-25
