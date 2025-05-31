Previous
Container ID by chikadnz
Container ID

Another industrial shot from today.
For the Mundane-Numbers challenge.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50744/mundane-numbers
Also for the current Eye of the Beholder challenge.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50783/eye-of-the-beholder-166

My main photo of the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-05-31
Janice

ace
@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
kali ace
and eotb-166 please
June 6th, 2025  
Janice ace
@kali66 done, thanks.
June 6th, 2025  
