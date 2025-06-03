Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
193 / 365
Road Graffiti
The boy racers have been busy in this area. It's a cul-de-sac in the industrial part of town but there are also some nice walking and cycle
tracks nearby.
Photographed in the morning light just before another shower of rain came over.
For the current Eye of the Beholder challenge.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50783/eye-of-the-beholder-166
Also for the Scenes of the Road challenge:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50753/on-the-road-again-for-scenes-of-the-road
My main photo for the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-06-03
3rd June 2025
3rd Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
1043
photos
41
followers
78
following
52% complete
View this month »
186
187
188
189
190
191
192
193
Latest from all albums
614
192
615
616
617
193
618
619
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
galaxy-a15
,
scenesoftheroad-76
,
eotb-166
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close