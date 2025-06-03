Previous
Road Graffiti by chikadnz
Road Graffiti

The boy racers have been busy in this area. It's a cul-de-sac in the industrial part of town but there are also some nice walking and cycle
tracks nearby.

Photographed in the morning light just before another shower of rain came over.

For the current Eye of the Beholder challenge.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50783/eye-of-the-beholder-166

Also for the Scenes of the Road challenge:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50753/on-the-road-again-for-scenes-of-the-road

My main photo for the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-06-03
3rd June 2025 3rd Jun 25

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
