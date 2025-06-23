Sign up
Previous
197 / 365
Legs
We visited a large shopping centre today to find a birthday present for our youngest grandchild.
This window caught my eye as soon as we entered from the carpark, but it took me a few attempts to get the composition I wanted.
My main photo for the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-06-23
23rd June 2025
23rd Jun 25
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
1066
photos
42
followers
76
following
53% complete
190
191
192
193
194
195
196
197
632
633
634
635
636
637
197
638
Views
7
Extras
chairs
,
urban
,
galaxy-a15
