Comes Naturally by chikadnz
198 / 365

Comes Naturally

For the Album Cover Challenge #163

See here for details of this fun challenge, closing on 1st July:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50845/album-cover-challenge-163-has-started!!-get-rockin'

Band / Artist: Navaneetam
Navaneetam, meaning 'the eternal new one' is a ragam in Carnatic music (musical scale of South Indian classical music) (Wikipedia)

The Album: "comes naturally to me"
From the quote "I find it rather easy to portray a businessman. Being bland, rather cruel and incompetent comes naturally to me". John Cleese (1939- )

This album cover nearly didn't come into existence, as despite choosing the artist and album titles earlier this month I couldn't find a suitable photo to go with the Indian theme. Then @nzkites saved the day by suggesting this Sikh temple not too far away.

It's a simple image but I think it works.
29th June 2025 29th Jun 25

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
