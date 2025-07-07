Sign up
Barbed Wire and Mackerel
As we were out and about today I noticed there were some interesting clouds.
Most of them had dispersed by early evening when we were at the storage shed, so I was pleased to capture some sunset colours on the few that remained.
7th July 2025
7th Jul 25
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
Tags
clouds
silhouette
galaxy-a15
