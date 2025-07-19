Previous
Knots by chikadnz
Knots

A glass fishing buoy tucked away in a corner of Mum's garden, complete with a few dropped camellia petals. Does this count as wabi-sabi?

Photographed with my phone while visiting her this afternoon. I think it came from her brothers's place in Northland. He lived near the beach and was a keen fisherman and treasure-hunter.

For the current Eye of the Beholder challenge.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50945/eye-of-the-beholder-167
