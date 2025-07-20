Sign up
202 / 365
Cracked
Seen on the petrol station forecourt today, when we took a break from work at the storage shed to grab a pie for lunch.
Another candidate for the current Eye of the Beholder challenge.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50945/eye-of-the-beholder-167
My main photo for the day is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-07-20
20th July 2025
20th Jul 25
Janice
@chikadnz
"Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
